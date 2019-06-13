Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not running full speed
Brown (foot) still isn't running full speed, but coach John Harbaugh is hopeful the rookie wide receiver will be available at the start of training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Brown is rehabbing from Jan. 8 surgery on a Lisfranc injury, with his participation thus far limited to select individual drills that don't involve running. He should have clearance to practice at some point during training camp, even if it doesn't quite happen at the beginning. Brown shouldn't need much time to earn a significant role, as the competition for wideout snaps otherwise consists of Willie Snead, Chris Moore, Seth Roberts, Michael Floyd, Jordan Lasley and fellow rookie Miles Boykin (hamstring). The two rookies easily are the best athletes of the bunch.
