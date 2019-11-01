Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not seen at practice
Brown (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field for the start of Friday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's not yet clear if Brown was held out Friday because he suffered a setback or if the Ravens are just giving him the final day of practice off like they did several times earlier in the season. Expect coach John Harbaugh to shed some light on the situation after Friday's session comes to a close.
