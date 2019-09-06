Brown (foot) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Brown popped up on Thursday's injury report with a foot injury, but he was a full participant in practice, so there was not much cause for concern. However, his absence Friday certainly raises an eyebrow, and leaves his availability for Week 1 uncertain. The Ravens will provide an official update on Brown's status when their final injury report of the week comes out.