Ravens' Marquise Brown: Officially active Sunday
Brown (ankle/thigh) is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
The rookie first-round pick will play through the questionable tag for the fourth time this season. Brown returned to action last week against the Patriots after a two-game absence but played only 57 percent of the offensive snaps. The 22-year-old burst onto the scene with 12 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games, but in his last four contests he has only 12 catches for 141 yards and one touchdown. The matchup against the winless Bengals provides a prime opportunity for Brown to get back on track.
