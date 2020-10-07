Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
This is the first we're hearing of a knee injury for the speedster, though you shouldn't panic yet, as it's possible this is just a routine day off. Brown showed no signs of injury in last week's win over Washington, hauling in four balls for 86 yards to bounce back from consecutive down weeks during which he combined for 55 yards on seven catches. The wide receiver's practice participation should be worth monitoring as his team prepares to host the Bengals on Sunday.