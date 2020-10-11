Brown (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 23-year-old practiced as a full participant Thursday and Friday, so it's not a major surprise he's in line to play Sunday despite being listed as questionable. Brown has yet to catch a touchdown this season and has 16 catches for 242 yards on 26 targets through four games.
