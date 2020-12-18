Coach John Harbaugh noted Friday that "everything is on track" for Brown -- who's on the the reserve/COVID-19 list -- to be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The same applies to fellow wideouts Miles Boykin and James Proche, with the trio's Week 15 status hinging on them continuing to test negative for COVID-19 in advance of Sunday's contest. Brown caught two of his six targets for 50 yards and a 44-yard touchdown in Monday night's win over the Browns. The speedster continues to be a big-play threat when he's available and has now scored in three straight games.