Brown caught two of six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 47-42 win over the Browns.

Brown was plagued by multiple drops over the course of Monday's contest, but came up big when it mattered most. Facing fourth-and-five while down a touchdown with under two minutes remaining, Brown ran deep for a dramatic 44-yard score to save his night and Baltimore's hopes of victory. In doing so, Brown also found the end zone for the third straight game, giving him considerable momentum ahead of a tasty matchup against the hapless Jaguars in Week 15.