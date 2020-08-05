Brown says he's up to 180 pounds, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Brown played around 170 during his final season at Oklahoma and weighed 166 at last year's combine, but he apparently dropped all the way to 157 pounds by the end of his rookie campaign. Lisfranc surgery last January likely played a role, impacting his offseason routine and even his practice participation throughout the season. Brown seems to have made a quick recovery from follow-up surgery to remove a screw from his foot this past winter, as he was back to running routes at full speed during a May workout with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning MVP and coach John Harbaugh both have made it clear they expect big things from their No. 1 wideout in his second pro season.
