Brown has passed the Ravens' conditioning test, but the wideout still needs to be cleared from his foot injury in order to practice with the team.

With that in mind, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic notes that the Ravens hope that the first wide receiver selected in this year's draft will be cleared soon, while Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com suggests that he wouldn't be surprising to see the speedy pass-catcher on the field next week. Once that happens, the Ravens plan to ease Brown back in, but assuming no setbacks, the 5-foot-19, 170-pounder should develop into the team's home-run threat.