Ravens' Marquise Brown: Passes physical
Brown (foot) has passed his physical, which sets the stage for him to practice as soon as Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Brown, who underwent left foot surgery in January, passed the Ravens' conditioning test last Wednesday and now that he's cleared this latest hurdle, the first wide receiver selected in April's draft is poised for his first practice with the team. Given the state of the Baltimore's wideout depth chart, Brown seems likely to assume a key role as a rookie. While the speedster's target volume may not be especially high, his potential to excel as a deep threat for QB Lamar Jackson gives Brown some fantasy upside out of the gate.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Passes conditioning test•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Uncertain for Week 1•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Debut at training camp delayed•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not running full speed•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not practicing during minicamp•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Catching passes at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
RB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...