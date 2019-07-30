Brown (foot) has passed his physical, which sets the stage for him to practice as soon as Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Brown, who underwent left foot surgery in January, passed the Ravens' conditioning test last Wednesday and now that he's cleared this latest hurdle, the first wide receiver selected in April's draft is poised for his first practice with the team. Given the state of the Baltimore's wideout depth chart, Brown seems likely to assume a key role as a rookie. While the speedster's target volume may not be especially high, his potential to excel as a deep threat for QB Lamar Jackson gives Brown some fantasy upside out of the gate.