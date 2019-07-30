Brown (foot) has passed his physical, which sets the stage for him to practice as soon as Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Brown, who underwent left foot surgery in January, passed the Ravens' conditioning test last Wednesday and now that he's cleared this latest hurdle, the first wide receiver selected in April's draft is poised for his first practice with the team. Given the state of the Baltimore's wideout depth chart, Brown seems likely to assume a key role as a rookie. While the speedster's target volume may not be especially high, his potential to excel as a deep threat for QB Lamar Jackson gives Brown some fantasy upside out of the gate.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...