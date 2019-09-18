Brown played 51 of 79 snaps (64.6 percent) on offense in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Cardinals, Childs Walker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Brown played the most snaps of any running back, wide receiver or tight end for Baltimore, also leading the team in targets (13) and tying Mark Andrews with eight catches. The fantasy production didn't match Week 1, but Brown's underlying use was actually more encouraging, with his snap share jumping from 18.4 percent to 64.6 percent while many of his targets came on short throws. Given the early results, it's a safe bet the Ravens will continue to rely on Brown and Andrews as the central figures in their pass-catching corps. The team travels to Kansas City for a potential shootout in Week 3.