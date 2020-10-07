Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Brown wasn't known to have picked up a knee injury coming out of the Ravens' Week 4 win over Washington, but his activity in practice suddenly bears watching as Sunday's game against the Bengals nears. The second-year wideout showed no signs of being slowed by the knee issue against the Football Team, hauling in four balls for 86 yards to bounce back from consecutive down weeks in which he combined for 55 yards on seven catches.