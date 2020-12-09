Brown reeled in five of his eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown during Tuesday's 34-17 win against the Cowboys.

Brown capitalized on another ample workload, as Lamar Jackson made his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The second-year receiver broke out last week with four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers, after being held scoreless and posting fewer than 40 receiving yards for three consecutive outings Weeks 9 through 11. He now finds himself with eight targets in consecutive outings, as the Ravens head into a Week 14 Monday night matchup against the Browns' No. 23 pass defense.