Ravens' Marquise Brown: Practices for third straight day
Brown took part in Friday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Brown has been held out of Friday practices several times this season in order to manage the stress on first: the foot he underwent surgery on over the offseason, and second: the ankle injury he has dealt with of late, but it appears he is feeling good enough this week to avoid any restrictions. That's good news for those planning to include Brown in fantasy lineups, as he and the Ravens will square off against a Bengals defense that allowed opposing wide receivers to rack up a whopping 570 yards and three scores over its last to games.
