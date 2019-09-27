Ravens' Marquise Brown: Practices Friday
Brown took part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Brown has practiced all week, so his status for Week 4 remains unchanged. However, his participation Friday represent an upgrade in his long-term health and maintenance, as the Ravens held him out Friday in advance of their first three games to ease the wear and tear on his surgically-repaired foot. Barring a surprise inclusion on the Ravens' final injury report or some type of setback in the coming days, consider Brown good to go for Week 4 and beyond.
