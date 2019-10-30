Ravens' Marquise Brown: Practices Wednesday

Brown (ankle) practiced Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, the wideout "walked with a limp but ran fine and showed a burst" during Wednesday's session. The Ravens will reveal later Wednesday whether Brown was a limited or full participant in practice, but he's trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Patriots approaches.

