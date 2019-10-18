Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable after another missed practice
Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week.
While the questionable designation leaves the door open for the speedy wideout to play this weekend, a full slate of missed practices doesn't bode well on that front. Added clarity on Brown's status should come as the Ravens' 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches, but the fact that the team plays during the second wave of games Sunday limits the lineup substitution options for those inclined to wait things out. If Browns end up being inactive, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin, Seth Roberts and Chris Moore would head the team's wideout corps against Seattle.
