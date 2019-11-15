Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable after return to practice

Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after returning to a limited participation in practice Friday.

Brown was held out of Thursday's practice, but his Week 11 outlook brightened when he was able to return to the field Friday. Those hoping to use the rookie in fantasy lineups this weekend will learn of his status before the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, with Baltimore hosting Houston at 1 p.m. ET.

