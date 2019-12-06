Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable, but likely to play
Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but is expected to play, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Ravens added Brown to their injury report Thursday after he was a limited participant in their practice session that day, though he concluded the week with a full showing Friday. That practice was described as a walk-through, per Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun, which likely explains why Brown will carry a designation into the weekend. In any case, Brown is expected to be available to play his usual allotment of snaps Sunday, though fantasy managers will still want to confirm his availability when the Ravens release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
