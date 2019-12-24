Ravens' Marquise Brown: Quiet in Week 16
Brown caught one of two targets for six yards against the Browns.
The rookie's up-and-down season was on the downswing Sunday as he saw minimal volume and was not impactful with it. Sunday's outing comes just one week after a strong four-catch, 45-yard performance against the Jets that also included a touchdown. Brown wasn't among the list of players John Harbaugh said would be resting for the season finale against the Steelers. That said, Brown will be catching passes from Robert Griffin and possibly even Trace McSorley as Lamar Jackson will be held out.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Makes touchdown grab in win•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Finishes with negative yardage•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable, but likely to play•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Added to injury report•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Non-factor in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...
-
Week 17 QB Preview: Slimmer options
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 17, including who he's playing...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.