Ravens' Marquise Brown: Quiet in Week 16

Brown caught one of two targets for six yards against the Browns.

The rookie's up-and-down season was on the downswing Sunday as he saw minimal volume and was not impactful with it. Sunday's outing comes just one week after a strong four-catch, 45-yard performance against the Jets that also included a touchdown. Brown wasn't among the list of players John Harbaugh said would be resting for the season finale against the Steelers. That said, Brown will be catching passes from Robert Griffin and possibly even Trace McSorley as Lamar Jackson will be held out.