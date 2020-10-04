Brown tallied four receptions on eight targets for 86 yards in the team's Week 4 win over Washington.

Brown delivered a pair of receptions over 30 yards in the first half to account for the majority of his production in the game. He set up the Ravens' first score of the contest with a 33-yard catch, beating Washington's secondary down the field before being tackled at the one. Due to Baltimore's run-heavy approach on offense, Brown has failed to rack up large volume through four games. However, he's made the most of the chance he's received, as five of 12 receptions have gone for 20 yards or more. He'll have another positive matchup as the Ravens line up against Cincinnati in Week 5.