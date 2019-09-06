Despite his 'questionable' designation, Brown (foot) doesn't appear in danger of missing Sunday's game in Miami, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website reports. "[Brown] will play in the game," coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

Added to the injury report Thursday as a full participant, Brown then was held out of Friday's practice. It may just be a matter of maintenance, with the rookie first-round pick coming off Lisfranc surgery in January. The extent of his role is a question mark, but it sounds like he'll at least be active Sunday against the Dolphins.