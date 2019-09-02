Ravens' Marquise Brown: Ready for opener
Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Brown is "full go" for Sunday's season opener in Miami.
Harbaugh mentioned the wideout's speed and reliable hands, but the coach also cautioned that the Ravens will need to be "vigilant in what we ask him to do," because Brown is a rookie who hasn't taken many practice reps while working his way back from Lisfranc surgery in January. The first-round pick did suit up for the final two weeks of the preseason, hauling in each of his three targets for 17 yards. With Willie Snead, Seth Roberts, Chris Moore, Miles Boykin and even Jaleel Scott all in the mix, it will be hard to get a read on Baltimore's WR usage until the team has played a game that counts. It's anyone's guess how snaps and targets are divided Sunday in Miami, though Brown and Boykin are the obvious upside plays in terms of long-term fantasy value.
