Ravens' Marquise Brown: Ready to go Sunday
Brown (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Brown received the questionable tag after being added to the injury report with the ankle issue Thursday, but his status for Week 14 never truly appeared to be in doubt. The 22-year-old was limited to one catch for one yard last week against the 49ers, but the Bills' secondary doesn't represent an easy matchup for a rebound performance.
