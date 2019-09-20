Play

Brown doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City.

Brown has yet to take part in a Friday practice this season, but the DNP was chalked up as non-injury related by the Ravens. His availability thus isn't in question for Week 3, when he'll take on a Chiefs defense that has conceded four TDs to wide receivers through two contests.

