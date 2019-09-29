Ravens' Marquise Brown: Receiving totals continue to drop

Brown caught four of seven targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Browns.

While Lamar Jackson's passing numbers looked respectable (247 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions), they were aided by a meaningless 50-yard touchdown to Willie Snead in the final minute, as Baltimore's passing game actually struggled mightily throughout most of this one. Brown's game is predicated on big plays, and he failed to get free for any in this one. The rookie wide receiver's yardage total has dropped in every game, from 147 to 86 to 49 to 22. Brown has hauled in just six of 16 targets over the past two weeks, so he'll be a low-floor, high-ceiling flier against the Steelers in Week 5.