Brown brought in all four of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

The speedster opened the scoring on the day with his six-yard scoring grab in the first quarter, his fourth touchdown in the last five games. After a difficult four-game stretch between Weeks 8 and 11 when he generated an anemic 6-55-1 line, Brown has rebounded to record 21 receptions for 297 yards and four scores in his last five games. He'll look to stay hot to close out the season in a Week 17 battle versus the Bengals.