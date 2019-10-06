Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Returns to action

Brown, who exited Sunday's game against the Steelers with a right ankle injury, was later able to return to the contest.

This is good news for the Ravens, who will look to overtake a Pittsburgh squad that is now being helmed by Devlin Hodges in the wake of QB Mason Rudolph being forced out of the game with a concussion.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories