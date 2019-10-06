Ravens' Marquise Brown: Returns to action
Brown, who exited Sunday's game against the Steelers with a right ankle injury, was later able to return to the contest.
This is good news for the Ravens, who will look to overtake a Pittsburgh squad that is now being helmed by Devlin Hodges in the wake of QB Mason Rudolph being forced out of the game with a concussion.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Exits game with ankle issue•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Receiving totals continue to drop•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Practices Friday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Toe-taps on big catch•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Ready to go Week 3•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: No Friday practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...