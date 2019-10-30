Ravens' Marquise Brown: Returns to limited practice

Brown (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Brown, who didn't practice leading up to Week 7 action, benefited from the Ravens' subsequent bye and was able to return to a limited session Wednesday. The speedy young wideout is trending in the right direction as Sunday night's game against the Patriots approaches, but with Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com having previously noted that Brown "walked with a limp but...ran fine and showed a burst" Wednesday, a Week 9 return on the 2019 first-rounder's part can't yet be counted on.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories