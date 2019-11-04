Ravens' Marquise Brown: Returns with 48 yards

Brown (ankle) caught three passes (four targets) for 48 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.

Brown returned from an ankle injury following a three-week layoff. While the rookie didn't produce a strong fantasy line -- no one from the Ravens performed particularly well in the receiving game -- his 48 yards did lead all Baltimore options. Brown slid back into the the top wideout role, and the speedster will look to break off a big play against a porous Bengals defense on Sunday.