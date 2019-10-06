Ravens' Marquise Brown: Scores in win
Brown caught three of five targets for 22 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Steelers.
Brown scored his first touchdown since Week 1 early in the second quarter, leaping between a pair of defenders for the 11-yard touchdown. Brown had an incredible start to his career with 12 catches for 233 yards and two scores in his first two games. Defenses seem to have figured him out a bit as he has just nine catches for 93 yards and a score in his last three outings. He'll have a chance to correct course against a winless Bengals team in Week 6.
