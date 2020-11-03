Brown caught one of two targets for a three-yard touchdown against the Steelers.

Brown's target volume plummeted to a season-low and his catch and yardage totals followed suit. He struggled to generate separation to garner targets and his two targets came in the same sequence, with the first target being caught but out of bounds in the back of the end zone. Brown was otherwise invisible on Baltimore's drives, and that's while playing a season-high 94 percent of the snaps. Baltimore's passing offense is struggling and Brown is among the players feeling the burn from those struggles. The Ravens take on Indianapolis on the road Sunday.