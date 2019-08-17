Brown is in line to take part in joint practices Monday and Tuesday with the Eagles, which could allow him to suit up for Thursday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "We'll just have to see how [Brown's surgically repaired foot] responds and hopefully he can go there," coach John Harbaugh said Saturday.

Brown is closing in on his first game action as a professional following an offseason in which he underwent foot surgery, was selected in the first round of the draft and made his debut at practice July 31. Assuming he gets through the upcoming sessions unscathed, the rookie will have proved his health well before Week 1.