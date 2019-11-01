Ravens' Marquise Brown: Should be able to play
Coach John Harbaugh expects Brown (ankle) to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Brown was held out of practice Friday after participating in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday. The Ravens have been careful with his practice reps all season, initially due to his recovery from January foot surgery, and now to avoid any issues with an ankle sprain on the other leg. While Harbaugh is optimistic, Hensley believes Brown could have his workload restricted Sunday night. It remains to be seen how the Ravens list the rookie wide receiver on their final injury report.
