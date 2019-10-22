Ravens' Marquise Brown: Should be back Week 9

Wide receivers coach David Culley said Tuesday that he expects Brown (knee) will be ready to play following the Ravens' Week 8 bye, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "When [Brown] comes back and comes back healthy, he'll be just where he was before," Culley said. "I don't see any slowdown in him at all."

The Ravens' open date comes at a convenient time after Brown's ankle issue kept him from practicing last week and resulted in him missing a second consecutive game. With another week to heal up, Brown should be ready to resume practicing in some fashion Week 9 and gain clearance prior to the Ravens' Nov. 3 matchup with the Patriots. Despite missing two contests, Brown trails only tight end Mark Andrews among all Ravens in receptions (21) and receiving yards (326) this season.