Coach John Harbaugh said there's no concern about Brown (hip) missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.comreports.

A limited participant the previous two days, Brown appears to have been held out entirely Friday. The Ravens aren't worried about his availability, but it's possible the hip ailment could limit his workload, following an NFL debut in which Brown caught four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 snaps. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Ravens release their final injury report.