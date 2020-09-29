Brown caught two of six targets for 13 yards Monday against the Chiefs.

The Ravens could not get the passing game in gear Monday and Brown was no exception. He was shut down by the Kansas City secondary, registering catches of just six and seven yards after having at least one catch of at least 20-or-more yards in each of the first two weeks. Brown gets a chance to bounce back Sunday against Washington, though the Football Team has been tough on opposing receivers thus far this season.