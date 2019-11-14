Ravens' Marquise Brown: Sits out Thursday's practice
Brown (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
What Brown -- who logged a limited session Wednesday -- is able to do at Friday's practice will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Texans, but for now it's unclear if the wideout's absence from Thursday practice was simply maintenance-related or indicative of a setback.
