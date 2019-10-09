Ravens' Marquise Brown: Sitting out practice Wednesday

Brown (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

That said, coach John Harbaugh told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com on Monday that Brown's ankle issue is "nothing serious." Based on that optimistic take, the wideout's absence Wednesday is most likely a matter of rep management, with an eye on him being available for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories