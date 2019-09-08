Ravens' Marquise Brown: Spectacular NFL debut
Brown brought in four of five targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 59-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Brown had carried a questionable tag due to his recovering foot, but the rookie wasted no time eliminating any doubt about his health by shaking loose for a 47-yard touchdown grab just 6:23 into the contest. Brown one-upped himself a little over four minutes later, eviscerating the Dolphins' secondary with the aid of a beautiful throw from Lamar Jackson for an 83-yard score. With another pair of grabs on the afternoon, Brown made it a stellar all-around debut, one he'll look to follow up on successfully against the Cardinals in a Week 2 home matchup.
