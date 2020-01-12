Ravens' Marquise Brown: Stellar effort in upset loss
Brown brought in seven of 11 targets for 126 yards in the Ravens' 28-12 divisional-round loss to the Titans on Saturday.
The rookie had a mostly disappointing finish to the regular season, as he'd managed no more than 45 receiving yards in any of his last five games while finding the end zone only once during that span. Brown helped make up for that multi-game lull with a spectacular showing Saturday, albeit in defeat. His reception, receiving yardage and target totals all paced the Ravens for the night, and he had one of the plays of the game with an impressive one-handed grab in Titans territory in the first half. Brown finished his first pro season with a solid 46-584-7 line over 14 contests, and he'll look to put together more consistent production as the likely top receiving option in the team's air attack in 2020.
