Coach John Harbaugh said Brown is still adjusting to the speed of the NFL and the mental aspect of the game, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. "[Brown] has a ways to go with all of that," Harbaugh said. "I'm confident he'll get there, and we'll know what to do to use him, how to use him early in the season."

Harbaugh made his comments after Monday's joint practice with the Eagles, which marked the fourth consecutive practice Brown has taken part in. Working his way back from Lisfranc surgery in January, the rookie first-round pick has missed the first two weeks of the preseason but hopes to play in Thursday's exhibition against Philadelphia. It sounds like his role will be limited early in the season, with a chance to grow if he makes the most of his opportunities.