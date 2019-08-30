Brown was not targeted during Thursday's 20-7 preseason win over Washington, but fumbled twice on two punt-return attempts.

Brown's role in the offense is pretty locked up, but that didn't stop the Ravens from giving their rookie speedster a look at punt returner. It didn't go well as Brown fumbled both of his attempts. Hollywood fumbled just once during his two seasons at Oklahoma, so the alarm bells shouldn't be sounding yet, but it might be something to think about given Brown's diminutive stature. At the very least, it'll probably be a while before he's asked to go back to field a punt again.