Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Suits up Sunday

Brown (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Brown also headed in Week 10 action listed as questionable, but was able to suit up against the Bengals, catching all four of his targets for 80 yards and a TD on his 18 snaps on offense. Assuming no in-game setbacks Sunday, the speedy rookie will look to build off his most recent stat line, taking aim at a Houston defense that has allowed an average of 277.3 yards in the air (only the Raiders, Cardinals and Buccaneers are surrendering more) in addition to 18 TD passes through nine games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories