The Ravens list Brown (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Considering Brown followed a limited showing in the Ravens' first practice of the week Wednesday with full participation Thursday and Friday, so he's seemingly trending toward playing Sunday. Brown has yet to find paydirt this season, but he's seen consistent involvement in the passing game, logging between six and eight targets through each of the Ravens' first four games.
