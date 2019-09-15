Ravens' Marquise Brown: Targeted 13 times in win
Brown caught eight of 13 targets for 86 yards during Sunday's 23-17 win over Arizona.
Brown didn't have an encore quite as good as his two-touchdown beatdown of Miami in Week 1, but the numbers still look pretty good. The rookie first round pick has quickly emerged as a go-to target for Lamar Jackson with 18 targets in two games as compared to veteran Willie Snead's four. A favorable matchup awaits in Week 3 against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Gets questionable designation•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Should be fine for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not participating Friday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Another limited practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Turns in limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...