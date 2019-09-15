Brown caught eight of 13 targets for 86 yards during Sunday's 23-17 win over Arizona.

Brown didn't have an encore quite as good as his two-touchdown beatdown of Miami in Week 1, but the numbers still look pretty good. The rookie first round pick has quickly emerged as a go-to target for Lamar Jackson with 18 targets in two games as compared to veteran Willie Snead's four. A favorable matchup awaits in Week 3 against the Chiefs.

