Brown caught three of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.

Lamar Jackson only needed to attempt 23 passes on the afternoon, and while Brown did tie Mark Andrews for the team lead in targets, the modest volume didn't translate into much production. Brown has managed only an 8-98-1 line on 13 targets over the last three games combined, and he'll face another tough matchup in Week 10 against the Patriots, especially if Stephon Gilmore (knee) is able to return to action.