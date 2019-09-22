Brown caught two of nine targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.

With the Ravens trailing in the closing minutes of the game, Lamar Jackson launched a 31-yard bomb down the sideline that was cradled by Brown for a nifty catch. That was about all the fun there was for Brown Sunday as, after back-to-back games in which he and Jackson looked like too much to handle, the duo misfired on seven of nine attempts. The Ravens benefitted from weak defenses to start the season and finally faced some resistance against a Chiefs squad that is, itself, not really known for its defense. Whether this was a blip or a fall back to reality should become clearer Sunday against division-rival Cleveland.