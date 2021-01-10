Brown caught seven of nine targets for 109 yards in Sunday's 20-13 wild-card win over the Titans. He also rushed twice for 19 yards.

Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, Brown had to leave Sunday's game briefly due to cramps, but the wideout still led the Ravens in all major receiving categories, bringing his usual element of speed to the team's passing game. In fact, his yardage total marked his highest of the campaign, as did his nine total touches. After finishing the regular season with six touchdowns in his last six games, Brown kept his momentum going without scoring Sunday. He figures to remain one of Baltimore's most important playmakers as the team now turns its focus to the AFC divisional round.